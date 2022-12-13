President Alvi visits Heavy Industries Taxila, lauds efforts to attain self-reliance
RAWALPINDI – President Dr Arif Alvi visited Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT) on Tuesday, said military’s media wing in a statement.
ISPR said the President was briefed on HIT’s technical capabilities, production activities, indigenization efforts, major Research and Development (R&D) projects and recently undertaken initiatives to improve efficiency of HIT.
The president visited various factories and witnessed work on ongoing projects. He took keen interest in ongoing R&D projects including Bullet Proofing and IED protection of Military Vehicles and manufacturing of tank and Artillery Gun barrels and systems.
He applauded HIT’s efforts to attain self-reliance through indigenization and acquisition of modern technologies for combat vehicles and systems.
President Alvi expressed his full confidence in capabilities of HIT and appreciated commitment of HIT to transform the organisation into a modern defence production establishment so as to adequately meet the requirements of Armed Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) in line with international standards.
Earlier on arrival, Lieutenant General Syed Aamer Raza, Chairman HIT, received the president.
