Pakistan’s Taekwondo star Maham Aftab dies of brain tumour at 26

LAHORE – A 26-year-old Pakistani female athlete, international champion Maham Atab died on Friday due to brain tumour in Lahore.

Maham, who hails from Vehari, was fighting against the disease for up to two month at Shaukar Khanum Memorial Hospital. She was mother of a child.

She had made Pakistan proud at an international level.

Pakistan Sports Board, Pakistan Cricket Board, and numbers of social media users have expressed sadness over the demise of the taekwondo star.

اِنّا لِلّٰهِ وَاِنّا اِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُوْن

May Allah have mercy upon her soul and grant him the highest rank in Jannah.. pic.twitter.com/CNUijsqG3P — Inam Butt (@InamTheWrestler) October 23, 2020

The PCB is shocked to hear the news of passing of Maham Aftab, 26-year-old highly-talented taekwondoin. She made Pakistan proud at an international level. PCB offers its heartfelt condolences to her family and friends.



Rest in peace Maham. pic.twitter.com/70ZqWpJ0Q2 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 23, 2020