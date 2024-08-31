X blocked in Brazil as Elon Musk defies court orders on account suspensions

X users in Brazil who use VPNs to bypass restriction could face massive fines
BRASILIA – Microblogging platform X, former Twitter, faced a major blow as Brazilian Supreme Court ordered to block the site after Elon Musk, refused to follow court orders to suspend specific accounts.
The situation marks a test for Elon Musk’s vision of transforming the social media giant into a forum for unrestricted speech in parts of the world,
The top court of South American nation issued blockade due to lack of a local office in the country. This decision followed Musk’s closure of Brazilian office last week, prompted by Moraes’s threats of arrest for non-compliance with directives to remove accounts violating Brazilian laws.
Meanwhile, the microblogging site criticised court orders as unlawful and plans to disclose them publicly. Musk argued that these actions undermine free speech for political purposes.
Moraes has also frozen the assets of SpaceX’s Starlink service in Brazil to enforce a $3 million fine against X. With over 250,000 users in Brazil, Starlink plans to challenge this order and may offer its service for free in the country if needed.
In February 2024, Pakistan also blocked access to X, citing national security concerns and the need to prevent chaos in the country amid elections.
This move followed calls for protests by PTI's party over alleged vote manipulation. Critics view the ban as a way to stifle dissent. Sindh High Court has ordered the restoration of access within a week, but it remains intermittent.
Several political parties, companies and users heavily relies on social media, and are facing significant communication challenges due to the restrictions.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 31, 2024 in open market.
On the last day of the month, US dollar was quoted at 278.65 for buying and 279.9 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 312.
British Pound rate is 365.5 for buying, and 369 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.60 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.80.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.65
|279.9
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|365.2
|369
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.60
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.80
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.5
|189.13
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.6
|740.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
