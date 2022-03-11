PM Imran keeps himself away from taking a sortie of J10-C fighter jet during induction ceremony

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has inspected the modern fighter jets J-10C after their formal induction into Pakistan Air Force however he opted not to fly in the combat aircraft.

The induction ceremony was held at the Minhas Air Base Kamra which was attended by three all services chiefs, federal ministers, the Chinese ambassador in Pakistan, and members of the diplomatic community.

A clip of the Prime Minister inspecting the new jet has amused Pakistanis and is currently doing rounds on social media. He sits in the cockpit while PAF officials brief him about the jet.

The premier, while congratulating the Pakistan Air Force, said that country can only remain independent for as long as it can defend itself. Expressing satisfaction that the PAF was equipping itself on the lines of modern and indigenous technology, he said the addition of these jets to the country’s defense system would help in addressing the regional security imbalance.

Addressing the event, the premier said that the induction of modern J-10 C fighter jets will not only improve the country's defense system but will also help address the security imbalance being created in the sub-continent.

Khan also thanked Beijing for providing the modern aircraft to the South Asian country in record eight months’ time. The entire nation has the confidence that their armed forces are fully capable to defend the motherland, he said while recalling Pakistan's response in the wake of the Balakot attack sent a clear message to the world that the country is fully capable to defend itself against any aggression.

Alluding to the better economic indicators including an increase in tax collection, remittances, and exports, the premier said that Pakistan is now heading in the right direction.

The Chinese made aircraft is a modern signal-engine delta wings fight jet. It is equipped with missiles that can hit targets up to 200-km, according to reports. It can also be equipped with a bigger active electronically scanned array radar than the one used by the JF-17 Block 3.

Earlier this month, Pakistan received the first batch comprising six fighter jets as the South Asian country has purchased a total of 25 J-10Cs from the all-weather friend China. The J-10C will participate in the Pakistan Day parade on March 23.

Back in December 2021, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed revealed the Pakistan Day parade on March 23, 2022 will feature a fly-past by Chinese multirole J-10C fighter jets.

“For the first time in Pakistan, the fly-past ceremony of JS-10 (J-10C) is being held. In response to Rafale, Pakistan Air Force is going to perform a fly-past with Chinese JS-10 planes. This is in response to Rafale, a complete squadron of JS-10 (J-10C) aircraft will fly-past.”

“When F-16s were inducted 40 years ago, the whole nation was jubilant and now that time has come again as Pakistan is strengthening itself. There was an attempt to create an imbalance in the region however, the induction of the fighter aircraft has again created an equilibrium,” he said.

Khan was also presented a guard of honour after his arrival at the Kamra Air Base on Friday.