Pakistan reports 4,373 new cases, 74 deaths amid Covid surge

ISLAMABAD – Amid the recent uptick in coronavirus cases owing to the fourth wave of the pandemic, Pakistan has recorded 74 new deaths and 4,373 new infections on Thursday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 24,713 and the number of confirmed cases stands at 1,113,647.

Statistics 19 Aug 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 55,634

Positive Cases: 4373

Positivity % : 7.86%

Deaths : 74 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) August 19, 2021

In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,977 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 999,403. As of Thursday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 89,531 while the national positivity stands at 7.86 percent.

At least 416,230 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 376,252 in Punjab 154,606 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 95,196 in Islamabad, 31,726 in Balochistan, 30,111 in Azad Kashmir, and 9,526 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 11,455 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 6,529 in Sindh, 4,714 in KP, 839 in Islamabad, 672 in Azad Kashmir, 335 in Balochistan, and 169 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 55,634 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 17,063,290 since the first case was reported.