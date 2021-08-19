Ashura being observed across Pakistan with religious reverence

ISLAMABAD – Ashura is being observed across Pakistan to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain amid beefed-up security arrangements.

Full proof security arrangements have been made to avoid any untoward incidents during the large gatherings. Apart from the police, Rangers and FC personnel have been deployed in routes of processions, while the Army troops are on standby and can be called in case of an emergency.

Officials have restricted pillion-riding in parts of the country while citizens are also facing partial suspension of cellular service amid security threats.

Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have also been issued for the processions to stem the spread of novel Covid-19 as this is the country's second Ashura under the shadow of the pandemic. Religious scholars will highlight the candid teachings of the grandson of Prophet Muhammad PBUH besides various aspects of the Karbala tragedy.

In Karachi, the main Ashura procession will start from Nishtar Park and will conclude at Hussainian Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar while in Lahore, the main procession will be taken out from Nisar Haveli and will culminate at Karbala Gamay Shah at dusk.

Meanwhile, the processions in Islamabad, Quetta, and other cities are underway toward their destinations.