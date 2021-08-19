Ashura message: PM Imran, President Alvi call for united stand against hate

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr. Arif Alvi, in their messages on Ashura, have urged the nation to rise above hatred, malice, and sectarianism by supporting the truth and justice following the teaching of Hazrat Imam Hussain.

The premier, in his message to the nation on Ashura, said that Hazrat Imam Hussain had proved through his practice that one should always side with the truth and never hesitate to sacrifice their life for a cause. The grandson of Prophet Muhammad PBUH along with his companions was martyred after he refused to accept the aggression of Yazid.

He (Hussain RA) preferred martyrdom to bow before tyranny, Khan said. Ashura had been a day of significance even before the advent of Islam but its importance increased manifold owing to the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain.

Hazrat Hussain had become a symbol of force against falsehood, besides becoming a source of strength for all movements fighting against tyranny in the times to come. The battle between the truth and falsehood persisted forever and will also continue in the future, but that we should support truth and justice every time, he added.

Meanwhile, President Dr Alvi said that the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) is a symbol of determination and perseverance as he urged the nation to rise above hatred, malice, and sectarianism in line with his teachings.

Alvi added that “We have to prepare ourselves for all kinds of sacrifices by becoming a metaphor of determination and stability for our religion, nation, and country”.

The immortal sacrifices had revived the spirit of Islam and even today, such character was a source of inspiration for the believers in the moments of trial and tribulation, he said by adding that the best way to pay homage to Hazrat Hussain was to pledge about conforming to life in accordance with his teachings.

Meanwhile, the President also urged the masses to adopt precautionary measures and SOPs issued by the government and to get vaccinated for their own protection.