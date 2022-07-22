Arshad Nadeem reaches javelin throw final at World Athletics Championship 2022

Pakistani star Olympian Arshad Nadeem has qualified for the final round of javelin throw competition at the World Athletics Championship 2022 being played in Oregon, USA.

The 25-year-old is among the 12 other players, including India’s Neeraj Chopra, who have reached the final round which will be played on Saturday.

Being in group B, Arshad Nadeem finished ninth in the qualifiers earlier and his best throw was 81.71m that helped him booking a place in the final round.

He will be joined by Germany’s Anderson Peters, Germany’s Julian Weber, Czech Republic’s Jakub Vedlejch, Egypt’s Ehab Abdelrehman, Finland’s Oliver Helander, Japan’s Roderick Genki Dean, USA’s Curtis Thompson, Maldives’ Andrian Maldare, India’s Rohit Yadav and Finland’s Lassi Etelatalo in the final show.

Arshad shot to fame last year when he became the first Pakistani athlete to qualify for the Olympics and the first to reach a track-and-field final.