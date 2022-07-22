Arshad Nadeem reaches javelin throw final at World Athletics Championship 2022
Share
Pakistani star Olympian Arshad Nadeem has qualified for the final round of javelin throw competition at the World Athletics Championship 2022 being played in Oregon, USA.
The 25-year-old is among the 12 other players, including India’s Neeraj Chopra, who have reached the final round which will be played on Saturday.
Being in group B, Arshad Nadeem finished ninth in the qualifiers earlier and his best throw was 81.71m that helped him booking a place in the final round.
He will be joined by Germany’s Anderson Peters, Germany’s Julian Weber, Czech Republic’s Jakub Vedlejch, Egypt’s Ehab Abdelrehman, Finland’s Oliver Helander, Japan’s Roderick Genki Dean, USA’s Curtis Thompson, Maldives’ Andrian Maldare, India’s Rohit Yadav and Finland’s Lassi Etelatalo in the final show.
Arshad shot to fame last year when he became the first Pakistani athlete to qualify for the Olympics and the first to reach a track-and-field final.
Tokyo Olympics: Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem misses ... 04:10 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
TOKYO – Pakistan's hope for winning Olympics medal ended on Saturday despite a spectacular show by Arshad Nadeem, ...
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Arshad Nadeem reaches javelin throw final at World Athletics ...01:42 PM | 22 Jul, 2022
- Covid-19: Pakistan issues guidelines for Muharram processions12:38 PM | 22 Jul, 2022
- Babar Azam, Rizwan and Shaheen likely to feature in Big Bash League ...12:13 PM | 22 Jul, 2022
-
- Pakistan reports 679 new Covid cases, 7 deaths10:28 AM | 22 Jul, 2022
- Celebrated chef Zahra Khan opens trendy café in London09:31 AM | 22 Jul, 2022
- Katrina Kaif spotted on boat trip with Pakistani public figure Hasan ...11:59 PM | 21 Jul, 2022
- Model Sophia Mirza aborted her first child in Okara clinic, evidence ...01:59 PM | 21 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022