Arshad Nadeem reaches javelin throw final at World Athletics Championship 2022

01:42 PM | 22 Jul, 2022
Arshad Nadeem reaches javelin throw final at World Athletics Championship 2022
Source: File Photo
Share

Pakistani star Olympian Arshad Nadeem has qualified for the final round of javelin throw competition at the World Athletics Championship 2022 being played in Oregon, USA.

The 25-year-old is among the 12 other players, including India’s Neeraj Chopra, who have reached the final round which will be played on Saturday.

Being in group B, Arshad Nadeem finished ninth in the qualifiers earlier and his best throw was 81.71m that helped him booking a place in the final round.

He will be joined by Germany’s Anderson Peters, Germany’s Julian Weber, Czech Republic’s Jakub Vedlejch, Egypt’s Ehab Abdelrehman, Finland’s Oliver Helander, Japan’s Roderick Genki Dean, USA’s Curtis Thompson, Maldives’ Andrian Maldare, India’s Rohit Yadav and Finland’s Lassi Etelatalo in the final show.

Arshad shot to fame last year when he became the first Pakistani athlete to qualify for the Olympics and the first to reach a track-and-field final.

Tokyo Olympics: Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem misses ... 04:10 PM | 7 Aug, 2021

TOKYO – Pakistan's hope for winning Olympics medal ended on Saturday despite a spectacular show by Arshad Nadeem, ...

More From This Category
Babar Azam, Rizwan and Shaheen likely to feature ...
12:13 PM | 22 Jul, 2022
Samina Baig becomes first Pakistani woman to ...
10:00 AM | 22 Jul, 2022
PAKvSL: Shaheen Afridi rested for second Test ...
07:44 PM | 21 Jul, 2022
Adriana Brownlee: British climber becomes ...
05:15 PM | 21 Jul, 2022
Sri Lanka withdraws from hosting Asia Cup 2022
01:36 PM | 21 Jul, 2022
Wasim Akram calls for end to ODI cricket
09:07 AM | 21 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ali Zafar reacts to trolling over latest shirtless photo
11:14 AM | 22 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr