US reports first polio case in nearly a decade

NEW YORK – The US has confirmed first case of polio, a paralyzing disease, in New York in nearly a decade as it was last reported in 2013.

The virus was contracted by an unvaccinated young, who is a resident of Rockland County, and he developed symptoms around a month ago.

The county government also confirmed the development on its official Facebook page and urged people to complete their vaccination against the virus.

County Executive Ed Day and County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert encouraged residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Polio is a viral disease that may affect the neurologic system, causing muscle weakness and, in certain cases, resulting in paralysis or death. Typically, the virus enters the body through the mouth, usually from hands contaminated with the fecal matter of an infected person. Respiratory transmission and oral to oral transmission through saliva may also account for some cases.

“Up to 95 percent of people infected with polio have no symptoms, yet they can still spread the virus. About four to five percent of infected people have minor symptoms such as fever, muscle weakness, headache, nausea, and vomiting. One to two percent of infected people develop severe muscle pain and stiffness in the neck and back. Less than one percent of polio infections result in paralysis,” the county government explained in a Facebook post.

Due to the vaccine’s success, which was introduced in 1955, and a national vaccination program, polio cases were cut dramatically in the late 1950s and early 1960s, with the last naturally occurring cases of polio in the United States in 1979.

US children are still vaccinated against the virus. Since 2000, only the inactivated polio vaccine (IPV) has been given in the United States. IPV is given by a shot in the arm or leg, depending on the person’s age, and is very effective in ensuring protection.

Polio cases were reported in various countries in recent years. Pakistan has confirmed 12 cases in its tribal district of North Waziristan in running years.