Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 29 September 2021
09:26 AM | 29 Sep, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 29, 2021 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:30 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|171.3
|172.3
|Euro
|EUR
|199
|201
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|234
|236.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|123
|125
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|45.8
|46.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|123
|125
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.6
|388.36
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|136
|138
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.7
|23.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.4
|23.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.6
|16.85
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.1
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.5
|484
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.4
|36.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.25
|96.95
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.45
|17.7
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.5
|394.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.7
|40.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|123.5
|125
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.1
|18.35
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159.6
|160.5
|1Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.8
|4.9
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:26 AM | 29 Sep, 2021
- Pakistan sees significant drop in new Covid cases as positivity rate ...09:24 AM | 29 Sep, 2021
- PCB CEO Wasim Khan resigns over ‘curtailed powers’: reports09:08 AM | 29 Sep, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 29 September 202108:43 AM | 29 Sep, 2021
- Inzamam discharged from hospital after heart procedure12:35 AM | 29 Sep, 2021
Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed pair up for Zee5 web series
06:40 PM | 28 Sep, 2021
- American superstar R. Kelly found guilty in sex trafficking trial04:59 PM | 28 Sep, 2021
- Ushna Shah slams Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi’11:53 PM | 28 Sep, 2021
- Famous YouTubers Shomaila and Hassam part ways04:09 PM | 28 Sep, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021