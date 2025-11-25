Absconding suspect shares more explicit photos of Karachi rape victim amid court hearing

KARACHI – An absconding suspect has shared more explicit photos of a rape victim in Karachi despite ongoing hearing of the case at the Sindh High Court (SHC).

The victim’s lawyer Qamar Abbas revealed it during the hearing of case on Tuesday, saying the police had failed to either arrest the suspect or remove the inappropriate videos.

The high court has issued directives in the case involving the rape of a woman who worked as a credit card agent, and the subsequent circulation of her obscene video on social media.

The court ordered that the woman’s images and videos be immediately removed from social media platforms, and copies of the court’s ruling be sent to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for enforcement.

A report from the SP Investigation was also submitted during the hearing, stating that attempts had been made to apprehend the suspect but he remains at large.

The judge expressed anger over the police’s refusal to take action, stating, “How can the police refuse to investigate? You cannot deny your duty to the state. Remember, until the case is decided, the police will not be cleared of any negligence.”

In response to the police’s failure to make progress in the case, the court assigned the investigation to the Additional IG and instructed that it be conducted under his personal supervision.

The court ordered that all efforts be made to capture the fugitive and those aiding him in evading justi

The victim had previously stated that she was lured to the Tipu Sultan area, where she was assaulted by the accused.