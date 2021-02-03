Happy Birthday Aseefa Bhutto Zardari! The youngest Bhutto turns 28

The youngest of Bhutto-Zardari clan's entry into the world of politics promoted young blood into the political globe of Pakistan. Aseefa Bhutto Zardari is a Pakistani health activist, who is currently serving as the UN Ambassador for polio eradication.

The youngest daughter of Benazir Bhutto, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan and Asif Ali Zardari, former president of Pakistan turns 28 today.

Her dynamic personality has swept the admirers, as she exhibited exceptional leadership qualities in her first political appearance at the Multan rally of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) last month.

Wishing good fortune for her years ahead, Twitter was flooded with love for the youngest Bhutto as ‘#HappyBirthdayAseefaBZ’ was top trending this morning.

Happy Birthday @AseefaBZ 🎂

Happy Birthday Aks e Benazir @AseefaBZ

I wish you a life filled with cheerfulness, love and bliss. May you enjoy all the happiness .Wishing you all the luck & wonderful days that are yet to come. May Allah shower all his blessings upon you. Ameen pic.twitter.com/fegkVwxVyQ — DR MAHREEN BHUTTO (@DRMAHREENBHUTTO) February 3, 2021

پاکستان پیپلز پارٹی بی بی آصفہ بھٹو زرداری کو 28 ویں سالگرہ کے موقع پر مبارکباد پیش کرتی ہے۔

Her elder sister Bakhtawar wished her little one in true sister fashion by posting throwbacks on her Instagram:

Born on 3rd Feb 1993 in London, currently, she is residing in Karachi with her family.

On the educational front, she holds a degree of Masters in Global Health, attained from the 'University College London.'