Happy Birthday Aseefa Bhutto Zardari! The youngest Bhutto turns 28
Web Desk
03:19 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
Happy Birthday Aseefa Bhutto Zardari! The youngest Bhutto turns 28
Share

The youngest of Bhutto-Zardari clan's entry into the world of politics promoted young blood into the political globe of Pakistan. Aseefa Bhutto Zardari is a Pakistani health activist, who is currently serving as the UN Ambassador for polio eradication.

The youngest daughter of Benazir Bhutto, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan and Asif Ali Zardari, former president of Pakistan turns 28 today. 

Her dynamic personality has swept the admirers, as she exhibited exceptional leadership qualities in her first political appearance at the Multan rally of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) last month.

Wishing good fortune for her years ahead, Twitter was flooded with love for the youngest Bhutto as ‘#HappyBirthdayAseefaBZ’ was top trending this morning.

Her elder sister Bakhtawar wished her little one in true sister fashion by posting throwbacks on her Instagram:

Born on 3rd Feb 1993 in London, currently, she is residing in Karachi with her family.

On the educational front, she holds a degree of Masters in Global Health, attained from the 'University College London.' 

#HappyBirthdayBakhtawarBZ trends on Twitter as ... 01:42 PM | 25 Jan, 2021

The daughter of the legendary politician Benazir Bhutto and ex-president Asif Ali Zardari, Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari has ...

More From This Category
Rihanna shows solidarity with Indian farmers ...
03:39 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
Bakhtawar shares selfie of herself driving ...
09:25 PM | 2 Feb, 2021
Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation suit filed ...
08:05 PM | 2 Feb, 2021
Pakistani student appointed as UN Youth Envoy for ...
06:21 PM | 2 Feb, 2021
PM Imran Khan gains weight due to increasing ...
06:01 PM | 2 Feb, 2021
Kinza Hashmi, Danyal Zafar to debut in Mahira ...
04:58 PM | 2 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Rihanna shows solidarity with Indian farmers protesting - Fawad Chaudhry praises her!
03:39 PM | 3 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr