CTD guns down one militant, arrests other five in Karachi
Web Desk
09:45 AM | 8 Feb, 2021
KARACHI – A militant was killed while five others including a foreigner were apprehended in the wee hours of Monday after crossfire with the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) team in the provincial capital.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Umar Shahid said the Counter-Terrorism Department personnel conducted an operation in the Shah Latif Town area during which the terrorists hurled a hand grenade on the armored vehicle.

An exchange of fire took place between terrorists and CTD, as a result, one of the terrorists was killed and five others were taken into custody including a foreigner.

Shahid added that the law enforcement agency personnel also recovered explosive material, suicide jackets, and a rickshaw laden with explosive material from the terrorists. The identity of the arrested terrorists is not yet known, he added.

