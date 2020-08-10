Khunjerab Pass: Pakistan-China border to be closed for traffic from tonight
Web Desk
03:59 PM | 10 Aug, 2020
Khunjerab Pass: Pakistan-China border to be closed for traffic from tonight
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan-China border via Khunjerab Pass in Hunza will be closed for traffic from tonight, the state broadcaster reported on Monday.  

The border was opened for thirteen days to evacuate containers loaded with Chinese goods of Pakistani businessmen stranded in Kashgar.

The border has been closed since the outbreak of COVID-19 epidemic but both countries had given permission for its reopening from 29th July to 10th August.

More From This Category
PM Imran to inaugurate much-awaited Peshawar BRT ...
10:56 AM | 11 Aug, 2020
Four family members electrocuted to death in ...
10:09 AM | 11 Aug, 2020
National Minorities Day being marked today  
09:32 AM | 11 Aug, 2020
Maryam Nawaz appears before NAB today 
08:39 AM | 11 Aug, 2020
PM Imran, Maldives President discuss challenges ...
11:47 PM | 10 Aug, 2020
COAS Bajwa appreciates measures to optimize ...
09:09 PM | 10 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Fans, makers of Dirilis: Ertugrul suggest Cardi B to watch the hit series
05:50 PM | 10 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr