Khunjerab Pass: Pakistan-China border to be closed for traffic from tonight
03:59 PM | 10 Aug, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan-China border via Khunjerab Pass in Hunza will be closed for traffic from tonight, the state broadcaster reported on Monday.
The border was opened for thirteen days to evacuate containers loaded with Chinese goods of Pakistani businessmen stranded in Kashgar.
The border has been closed since the outbreak of COVID-19 epidemic but both countries had given permission for its reopening from 29th July to 10th August.
