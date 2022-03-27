Maryam slams PTI govt for using 'state machinery' for Islamabad power show
08:29 PM | 27 Mar, 2022
Maryam slams PTI govt for using 'state machinery' for Islamabad power show
GUJRANWALA – PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has claimed that local administration officials have apprised her about the task of bringing buses, as she accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of using 'state machinery' for PTI power show.

Addressing a presser with Hamza Shahbaz, the daughter of former premier felicitated Gujranranwala residents ahead of leaving for capital. Taking a jibe at the premier, Maryam said Imran Khan is abusing the power to save himself from the no-confidence motion and accountability.

This was not your family's wealth, but the hard-earned money of the people of Pakistan…You spent on holding your public rallies in an attempt to hoodwink masses, she added.

She continued saying the opposition march should be named ‘Radd-ul Fasaad’ or ‘Radd-ul Shaitan’. Imran Khan has to be held accountable for using taxpayers’ funds on his public gatherings.

Maryam also called out PM for not ‘showing respect and manners’ saying he failed to learn ethics in 75 years. She continued lashing out at PM for calling Fazlur Rehman ‘diesel’.

She further said Imran’s own people have deserted him, saying it comes as incumbent government deprived people of food by increasing prices of basic food items. She also rapped Khan for delaying voting on the no-trust motion to maneuver support.

PML-N leader called Imran a ‘coward’ saying the opposition will not let him run away this time.

