Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on November 11 2022
08:31 AM | 11 Nov, 2022
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on November 11, 2022 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|225.4
|227.6
|Euro
|EUR
|234
|236
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|267
|269.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|64.6
|65.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|62.5
|63.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|143.89
|146.14
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|589
|593.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|165.35
|166.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|30.64
|30.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|29.77
|30.12
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.22
|28.57
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.7
|2.78
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.48
|1.53
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|717.02
|722.02
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|46.65
|47.1
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|131.11
|132.31
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|21.6
|21.9
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|575.94
|580.44
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|60.85
|61.35
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|158.51
|159.09
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|20.39
|20.69
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|223.61
|225.36
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|5.93
|6.03
- Pakistan to rollout 5G services next year12:31 PM | 11 Nov, 2022
- Pakistan, AIIB ink $500 million loan agreement under BRACE initiative12:07 PM | 11 Nov, 2022
- PAKvENG: Team Pakistan hits practice nets ahead of T20 World Cup ...11:29 AM | 11 Nov, 2022
- PM Shehbaz announces grant for families of those killed in PTI long ...11:06 AM | 11 Nov, 2022
- Sania Mirza shares new photo on Instagram amid divorce rumours with ...10:18 AM | 11 Nov, 2022
Sania Mirza shares new photo on Instagram amid divorce rumours with Shoaib Malik
10:18 AM | 11 Nov, 2022
- Imran Ashraf induces nostalgia with latest video10:35 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Latest Bollywood film featuring Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol, Mithun and ...11:55 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Mishi Khan lambastes Rabia Anum for GMP drama09:16 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022