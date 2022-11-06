Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 06 November 2022

08:38 AM | 6 Nov, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 06 November 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs138,700 on Sunday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 118,900. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 108,960 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 127,450.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 138,700 PKR 1,710
Karachi PKR 138,700 PKR 1,710
Islamabad PKR 138,700 PKR 1,710
Peshawar PKR 138,700 PKR 1,710
Quetta PKR 138,700 PKR 1,710
Sialkot PKR 138,700 PKR 1,710
Attock PKR 138,700 PKR 1,710
Gujranwala PKR 138,700 PKR 1,710
Jehlum PKR 138,700 PKR 1,710
Multan PKR 138,700 PKR 1,710
Bahawalpur PKR 138,700 PKR 1,710
Gujrat PKR 138,700 PKR 1,710
Nawabshah PKR 138,700 PKR 1,710
Chakwal PKR 138,700 PKR 1,710
Hyderabad PKR 138,700 PKR 1,710
Nowshehra PKR 138,700 PKR 1,710
Sargodha PKR 138,700 PKR 1,710
Faisalabad PKR 138,700 PKR 1,710
Mirpur PKR 138,700 PKR 1,710

