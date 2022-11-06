Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 06 November 2022
08:38 AM | 6 Nov, 2022
Share
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs138,700 on Sunday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 118,900. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 108,960 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 127,450.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 138,700
|PKR 1,710
|Karachi
|PKR 138,700
|PKR 1,710
|Islamabad
|PKR 138,700
|PKR 1,710
|Peshawar
|PKR 138,700
|PKR 1,710
|Quetta
|PKR 138,700
|PKR 1,710
|Sialkot
|PKR 138,700
|PKR 1,710
|Attock
|PKR 138,700
|PKR 1,710
|Gujranwala
|PKR 138,700
|PKR 1,710
|Jehlum
|PKR 138,700
|PKR 1,710
|Multan
|PKR 138,700
|PKR 1,710
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 138,700
|PKR 1,710
|Gujrat
|PKR 138,700
|PKR 1,710
|Nawabshah
|PKR 138,700
|PKR 1,710
|Chakwal
|PKR 138,700
|PKR 1,710
|Hyderabad
|PKR 138,700
|PKR 1,710
|Nowshehra
|PKR 138,700
|PKR 1,710
|Sargodha
|PKR 138,700
|PKR 1,710
|Faisalabad
|PKR 138,700
|PKR 1,710
|Mirpur
|PKR 138,700
|PKR 1,710
- PML-N, PPP leaders extend support to PTI senator Azam Swati over ...10:44 AM | 6 Nov, 2022
- INDvZIM: India, Zimbabwe face off in last T20 World Cup Super 12 ...10:12 AM | 6 Nov, 2022
- PAKvBAN: Pakistan restrict Bangladesh to 127 in must-win T20 World ...09:44 AM | 6 Nov, 2022
- DSP among 7 policemen martyred in Ghotki gun battle09:17 AM | 6 Nov, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:51 AM | 6 Nov, 2022
Anushka Sharma's birthday post for husband Virat Kohli wins hearts
08:45 PM | 5 Nov, 2022
- Hamza Ali Abbasi reacts to Ayeza Khan’s remarks about him being ...06:28 PM | 5 Nov, 2022
- Varun Dhawan diagnosed with vestibular hypofunction disorder06:19 PM | 5 Nov, 2022
- Maya Ali honoured with ‘Pakistani Actress of the Year Award’ at ...06:13 PM | 5 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022