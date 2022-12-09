Azam Swati taken away by Sindh police hours after Balochistan court orders his release

QUETTA – The Sindh police on Friday took PTI Senator Azam Swati into custody from Quetta hours from Balochistan High Court quashed all FIRs registered against him over controversial statements in the province.

PTI leaders Asad Umar and Shireen Mazari have confirmed the arrest of senior party leader on their Twitter handles.

“The way Senator Swati is being tortured through dozens of FIRs & being sent from province to province in police custody via special planes it would seem he & his use of a few intemperate words are the greatest threat to Pakistan's security & not terrorism or Indian mly ambitions,” Mazari wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, the BHC ordered that all the FIRs registered against Swati be quashed. It issued the orders on a petition filed by the senator’s son against the registration of the cases in Balochistan.

The Balochistan police had arrested the PTI senator last week from Islamabad and he was in their custody after a local court in Quetta approved the law enforcement agency's request for a physical remand.

At the time of his arrest, the senator was already on judicial remand in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, following his detention for a second time in the case of a controversial tweet on November 27. He was then shifted to Quetta under a transit remand acquired by the police.

Swati was booked in multiple cases across the country for his controversial tweets against military officials.