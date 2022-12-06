Mahira Khan looks drop-dead gorgeous in new fashion shoot for Faraz Manan

Lollywood numero uno Mahira Khan has the rare ability to make her fans swoon over film projects and style statements she churns out from time to time.

Her latest photoshoot as the face of the Jewelry and Couture Collection of Faraz Manan has been breaking the internet and rightly so.

The Humsafar star is the cynosure of all eyes in her new fashion shoot for designer Faraz Manan. She looked scintillating in all the looks from the ace designer and is winning hearts all over again.

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in 7 Din Mohabbat In, Parey Hut Love, Superstar, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad and The Legend of Maula Jatt.