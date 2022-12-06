Mahira Khan looks drop-dead gorgeous in new fashion shoot for Faraz Manan
Share
Lollywood numero uno Mahira Khan has the rare ability to make her fans swoon over film projects and style statements she churns out from time to time.
Her latest photoshoot as the face of the Jewelry and Couture Collection of Faraz Manan has been breaking the internet and rightly so.
The Humsafar star is the cynosure of all eyes in her new fashion shoot for designer Faraz Manan. She looked scintillating in all the looks from the ace designer and is winning hearts all over again.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Khan was recently seen in 7 Din Mohabbat In, Parey Hut Love, Superstar, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad and The Legend of Maula Jatt.
Mahira Khan showers Quick Style with 'gifts' 01:16 AM | 6 Dec, 2022
It seems that the Lollywood superstar Mahira Khan and the Norwegian dance crew Quick Style have bonded pretty well and ...
- Profile: Babar Azam03:25 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
-
- Mahira Khan looks drop-dead gorgeous in new fashion shoot for Faraz ...09:59 PM | 6 Dec, 2022
-
-
-
- Karachi among world’s least expensive cities in new report09:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Timeline of Pakistan Army Generals during country’s 75 year-long ...10:28 AM | 29 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022