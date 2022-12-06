The Legend of Maula Jatt now available for movie lovers in England
Pakistani hit movie The Legend of Maula Jatt has made its way to people's hearts for being an immaculate piece of art.
The brilliant cast of the film has come together to give the Pakistani cinema a masterpiece and the journey doesn’t end here. Now the film is available for movie lovers in England.
Film distributers and producers have released an uncensored version of the film. Ammara Hikmat’s production is the first Punjabi film to do the most business in 4th week of its release.
The Legend of Maula Jatt is the second Asian film to do the most business in England and first most-watched South-Asian film in Norway. The film was also released in France where it has received great appreciation.
The film stars Fawad Afzal Khan, Mahira Khan, Humaima Malick, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mirza Gohar Rasheed, Ali Azmat, Faris Shafi, Nayyer Ijaz and others in prodigal roles.
