The Legend of Maula Jatt now available for movie lovers in England
Web Desk
10:28 PM | 6 Dec, 2022
The Legend of Maula Jatt now available for movie lovers in England
Source: Social media
Share

Pakistani hit movie The Legend of Maula Jatt has made its way to people's hearts for being an immaculate piece of art. 

The brilliant cast of the film has come together to give the Pakistani cinema a masterpiece and the journey doesn’t end here. Now the film is available for movie lovers in England.

Film distributers and producers have released an uncensored version of the film. Ammara Hikmat’s production is the first Punjabi film to do the most business in 4th week of its release.

The Legend of Maula Jatt is the second Asian film to do the most business in England and first most-watched South-Asian film in Norway. The film was also released in France where it has received great appreciation.

The film stars Fawad Afzal Khan, Mahira Khan, Humaima Malick, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mirza Gohar Rasheed, Ali Azmat, Faris Shafi, Nayyer Ijaz and others in prodigal roles. 

More From This Category
Bohemia beats Aima Baig in Go-karting
08:51 PM | 6 Dec, 2022
Man who stole Lady Gaga's dogs sentenced to 21 ...
09:14 PM | 6 Dec, 2022
Is Deepika Padukone going to unveil FIFA World ...
09:39 PM | 6 Dec, 2022
The Mirza Malik Show to air this month!
05:36 PM | 6 Dec, 2022
Sajal Aly poses with legendary singer AR Rahman ...
06:33 PM | 6 Dec, 2022
Mahira Khan looks drop-dead gorgeous in new ...
09:59 PM | 6 Dec, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
The Legend of Maula Jatt now available for movie lovers in England
10:28 PM | 6 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr