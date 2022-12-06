'Ghani Syaani' – Twitter goes gaga over Shehnaaz Gill and MC Square's latest song
Shehnaaz Gill and rapper MC Square have been storming the internet ever since they released their music video titled Ghani Syaani.
Oozing oomph with her fiery looks, the Bigg Boss 13 famed starlet has nailed the Haryanvi rap with singer MC Square.
In the music video, Shehnaaz rapped in Haryanvi accent and slayed with her dance moves. Mesmerising fans with her Arabian princess look, Gill’s legion of admirers were left awestruck with her beauty and voice.
The 28-year-old stunner took to her Instagram handle and share the video with MTV Hustle 2.0 winner MC Square. "Forget your Monday Blues with Ghani Syaani, out now with @mcsquare7000 on @playdmfofficial YouTube Channel," the caption reads.
As soon as the music video was released, fans just couldn't keep calm and showered love on the video and Gill.
GHANI SYAANI OUT NOW
Superstar @ishehnaaz_gill you nailed it girl!! Your voice,your look,everything outstanding!! You always exceed our expectations! Proud of you ????
If you wanna see full video then click the link https://t.co/lodDR6MSd5#ShehnaazGill #GhaniSyaani pic.twitter.com/kEq1J3EGMS— ????Ritu????????????SidNaaz❤️ (@Ritu19791) December 5, 2022
She just invented next level of hotness ????#GhaniSyaani x #TAKITAKI #shehnaazgill pic.twitter.com/Zrz1Q87qNM— ❦ (@jattiStraightAe) December 6, 2022
Gosh that walk ????????#SHEHNAAZGILL#GhaniSyaanihttps://t.co/3zpsBAUNR2 pic.twitter.com/B7uIBBsl0b— JUNE❣️ (@SidNaazone) December 6, 2022
We are trending no.1 let's keep the no.1 position ????????????????????????#ShehnaazGill #GhaniSyaani pic.twitter.com/5UrpEYCoMP— ✨Pure soul ✨???????????????????? (@Puresou04897683) December 6, 2022
On the work front, Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film, directed by Farhad Samji, is set to be released in 2023.
