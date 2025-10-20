WhatsApp rolls out AI-based image generator for status updates; how to use it

WhatsApp has started introducing a new feature that enables users to create AI-generated images for their Status updates using simple text descriptions.

The tool, currently available to a limited number of users on iOS and Android, leverages Meta’s generative AI technology** and is expected to be rolled out more widely in the coming weeks.

The new functionality, titled “Generate AI-powered images for status updates”, allows users to type prompts like “a foggy morning in the mountains” or “a futuristic cityscape”, which are then transformed into multiple visual options. Users can preview and select their preferred image, customize it with emojis, stickers, or text, and post it as a regular Status visible for 24 hours.

This feature expands on WhatsApp’s earlier AI wallpaper tool, which allowed users to create personalized chat backgrounds through AI prompts. Now, this creative functionality has been extended to Status updates, providing users with an innovative way to share thoughts or moods visually—without needing real photos or videos.

To use the AI image generator, users can:

Open the Updates tab

Start a new Status

Choose “AI Images”

Enter a descriptive prompt

Select from the generated images

Add custom elements and publish

The feature is being activated server-side, meaning access may depend on user region and account eligibility. Users who do not yet see the option are advised to keep their apps updated as a broader rollout is underway.