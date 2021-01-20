PM Imran lays foundation stone of Cadet College Wana’s phase-II development project

09:40 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
PM Imran lays foundation stone of Cadet College Wana’s phase-II development project
WANA – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of the second phase of Cadet College Wana in South Waziristan, a tribal district in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa. 

Under the project, two new hostels, accommodation facility for teachers, clean water supply, a mosque and other facilities will be provided. 

The expansion of Cadet College Wana will not only benefit the local students, but also facilitate the students belong to other parts of the district. 

In addition, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for widening and repair of Tanai Gul Kuch Road.

The road will ensure better transportation facilities to the adjoining population.

The premier also attended a ceremony in connection with distribution of cheques amongst the tribal people under Kamyab Jawan Program in Wana. 

While addressing the ceremony, has assured to uplift the poor segments of the society and backward areas including the tribal districts.

He said the special emphasis will be given to the education sector and provision of livelihoods to the people of tribal districts. He said apart from giving scholarship to the youth, schools, colleges, universities and technical institutes will be established in the tribal districts.

