Ronaldo grabs top spot as Forbes unveils list of highest-paid athletes

Web Desk 01:49 PM | 4 May, 2023
Ronaldo grabs top spot as Forbes unveils list of highest-paid athletes
Source: cristiano/Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest footballers of all time, has topped Forbes’s list of the highest-paid athletes having made an estimated $136 million in the last year.

Portuguese footballer topped the list after joining Saudi Arabian club where he is getting an estimated $75 million playing salary besides raking in from commercials. Al Nassr's player grabbed the top spot for the first time in nearly six years.

Football players dominated as next on the much-sought list were Argentine professional footballer Lionel Messi, and French player Kylian Mbappe who remained the other top highest-paid athletes.

Legend basketball player LeBron James and boxer Canelo Alvarez are next to squat in the list, who made $ 119.5 million and $ 110 million respectively.

With $107 million, Golfer Dustin Johnson was number six and Phil Mickelson raked in $106 million which helped in getting the seventh spot. 8th spot was for NBA champion Stephen Curry who earned $100.4 million.

Tennis legend Roger Federer, who hung his boots last year, was at number 9 with figures of $95 million and the last spot in the top 10 list was American professional basketball player Kevin Durant with $89.1 million.

There are no female athletes on the list amid debates of wage discrimination.

TOP PAID ATHLETES

  • •  Cristiano Ronaldo: $136 million
  • •  Lionel Messi: $130 million
  • •  Kylian Mbappé: $120 million
  • •  LeBron James: $119.5 million
  • •  Canelo Álvarez: $110 million
  • •  Dustin Johnson: $107 million
  • •  Phil Mickelson: $106 million
  • •  Steph Curry: $100.4 million
  • •  Roger Federer: $95.1 million
  • •  Kevin Durant: $89.1 million

