Ronaldo grabs top spot as Forbes unveils list of highest-paid athletes

Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest footballers of all time, has topped Forbes’s list of the highest-paid athletes having made an estimated $136 million in the last year.
Portuguese footballer topped the list after joining Saudi Arabian club where he is getting an estimated $75 million playing salary besides raking in from commercials. Al Nassr's player grabbed the top spot for the first time in nearly six years.
Football players dominated as next on the much-sought list were Argentine professional footballer Lionel Messi, and French player Kylian Mbappe who remained the other top highest-paid athletes.
Legend basketball player LeBron James and boxer Canelo Alvarez are next to squat in the list, who made $ 119.5 million and $ 110 million respectively.
With $107 million, Golfer Dustin Johnson was number six and Phil Mickelson raked in $106 million which helped in getting the seventh spot. 8th spot was for NBA champion Stephen Curry who earned $100.4 million.
Tennis legend Roger Federer, who hung his boots last year, was at number 9 with figures of $95 million and the last spot in the top 10 list was American professional basketball player Kevin Durant with $89.1 million.
There are no female athletes on the list amid debates of wage discrimination.
TOP PAID ATHLETES
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 04, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.75
|288.9
|Euro
|EUR
|313
|316
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.9
|76.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188.5
|190.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.59
|762.59
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.04
|41.44
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.86
|42.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.13
|935.13
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.72
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.03
|745.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.95
|78.65
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.59
|319.09
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.42
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,000 on Thursday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,700
|Karachi
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,700
|Islamabad
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,700
|Peshawar
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,700
|Quetta
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,700
|Sialkot
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,700
|Attock
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,700
|Gujranwala
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,700
|Jehlum
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,700
|Multan
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,700
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,700
|Gujrat
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,700
|Nawabshah
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,700
|Chakwal
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,700
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,700
|Nowshehra
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,700
|Sargodha
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,700
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,700
|Mirpur
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,700
