PPP's Sardar Saleem Haider sworn in as Punjab governor 

LAHORE – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sardar Saleem Haider on Friday took oath as Punjab governor, replacing outgoing Balighur Rehman.
Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Shehzad Malik administered oath to Haider at a ceremony attended by various PPP leaders.
Earlier this month, PPP, the key coalition partner of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Centre and Punjab, had nominated Sardar Saleem Haider for the slot
Haider had also confirmed the development to media, stating that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has informed him about the good news
He was currently serving as PPP Rawalpindi Division’s president. He was elected to National Assembly in 2008 elections and has served as state minister for defence production.
The Bilawal-led party already holds key constitutional posts, including the President of Pakistan and Senate chairman, following the Feb 8 General elections.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 10, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 295.5 for buying and 298.2 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|295.5
|298.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.67
|913.67
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.93
|168.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.69
|25.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.52
|730.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.4
|308.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
