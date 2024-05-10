PPP's Sardar Saleem Haider sworn in as Punjab governor 

LAHORE – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sardar Saleem Haider on Friday took oath as Punjab governor, replacing outgoing Balighur Rehman.

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Shehzad Malik administered oath to Haider at a ceremony attended by various PPP leaders.

Earlier this month, PPP, the key coalition partner of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Centre and Punjab, had nominated Sardar Saleem Haider for the slot

Haider had also confirmed the development to media, stating that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has informed him about the good news

He was currently serving as PPP Rawalpindi Division’s president. He was elected to National Assembly in 2008 elections and has served as state minister for defence production.

The Bilawal-led party already holds key constitutional posts, including the President of Pakistan and Senate chairman, following the Feb 8 General elections.