11 personnel martyred in attack by Indian-backed terrorists on Bajaur checkpost

RAWALPINDI – A terrorist attack on a joint checkpost of security forces and law enforcement agencies martyred 11 personnel in Bajaur district.

ISPR said the terrorists belonged to “Indian Proxy Fitna al Khwarij” conducted the attack on 16 February 2026.

It said the assailants sought to breach the check post security; however, their nefarious designs were swiftly and decisively foiled by the vigilant and resolute response of Pakistan’s security forces.

Displaying unwavering courage and professional excellence, our valiant troops engaged the fleeing militants with precision, eliminating 12 terrorists.

In their desperation, the attackers rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the perimeter wall. Due to blast impact infrastructure at checkpost collapsed resultantly eleven brave sons of soil, rendered the ultimate sacrifice and embraced martyrdom.

Tragically, civilian residential buildings in close proximity also suffered severe destruction as a result of explosion, leading to the martyrdom of one innocent young girl and injuries to seven others including women and children.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored kharji found in the area as relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.

The sacrifices of the brave soldiers and innocent civilians further reinforce unwavering commitment of security forces to safeguarding the nation at all costs.