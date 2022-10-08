Is it really PTI leader Raja Basharat in latest audio leak?
11:27 PM | 8 Oct, 2022
Is it really PTI leader Raja Basharat in latest audio leak?
LAHORE – An audio conversation purportedly between Punjab Minister Raja Basharat and his secret wife was leaked to social media on Saturday.

The audio has been leaked by the same Twitter account, which earlier leaked alleged audios of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, adding to political chaos in the country.

In the latest audio clip, a woman can be heard talking to the purported minister in an impolite way, pushing him to keep his promise of arranging a separate home for her.

When purported Basharat offers him to get her a home in Lahore or Islamabad, she replies: “I will not shift to Lahore in any way”.

The alleged secret wife of the purported Punjab minister calls him a liar and cheater.

The man in the audio can be heard sharing a dream involving PPP leader Yusuf Raza Gilani. 

