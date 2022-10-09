Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 09 October 2022
08:45 AM | 9 Oct, 2022
Share
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs139,500 on Sunday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 119,600. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 109,630 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 127,825.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 139,500
|PKR 1,655
|Karachi
|PKR 139,500
|PKR 1,655
|Islamabad
|PKR 139,500
|PKR 1,655
|Peshawar
|PKR 139,500
|PKR 1,655
|Quetta
|PKR 139,500
|PKR 1,655
|Sialkot
|PKR 139,500
|PKR 1,655
|Attock
|PKR 139,500
|PKR 1,655
|Gujranwala
|PKR 139,500
|PKR 1,655
|Jehlum
|PKR 139,500
|PKR 1,655
|Multan
|PKR 139,500
|PKR 1,655
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 139,500
|PKR 1,655
|Gujrat
|PKR 139,500
|PKR 1,655
|Nawabshah
|PKR 139,500
|PKR 1,655
|Chakwal
|PKR 139,500
|PKR 1,655
|Hyderabad
|PKR 139,500
|PKR 1,655
|Nowshehra
|PKR 139,500
|PKR 1,655
|Sargodha
|PKR 139,500
|PKR 1,655
|Faisalabad
|PKR 139,500
|PKR 1,655
|Mirpur
|PKR 139,500
|PKR 1,655
- Pakistan's Abdullah Chandio knocks out Indian fighter in maiden BKK ...11:44 AM | 9 Oct, 2022
- President Alvi, PM Shehbaz urge nation to follow teachings of Prophet ...11:08 AM | 9 Oct, 2022
- Roof collapse crushes woman, 8 children to death in Diamer10:41 AM | 9 Oct, 2022
- T20 tri-series: New Zealand opt to field first against Bangladesh in ...10:16 AM | 9 Oct, 2022
- Nation celebrates Eid Miladun Nabi with religious zeal09:44 AM | 9 Oct, 2022
Another Indian actress quits industry for Islam
09:44 PM | 8 Oct, 2022
- Aishwarya Rai's Ponniyin Selvan I becomes third highest-grossing ...11:54 PM | 8 Oct, 2022
- Sonya Hussyn unveils first poster of her action film 'Daadal'03:55 PM | 8 Oct, 2022
- Sushmita Sen to play a trans-activist in upcoming web-series ...04:21 PM | 8 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022