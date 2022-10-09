Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 09 October 2022
08:45 AM | 9 Oct, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 09 October 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs139,500 on Sunday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 119,600. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 109,630 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 127,825.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 139,500 PKR 1,655
Karachi PKR 139,500 PKR 1,655
Islamabad PKR 139,500 PKR 1,655
Peshawar PKR 139,500 PKR 1,655
Quetta PKR 139,500 PKR 1,655
Sialkot PKR 139,500 PKR 1,655
Attock PKR 139,500 PKR 1,655
Gujranwala PKR 139,500 PKR 1,655
Jehlum PKR 139,500 PKR 1,655
Multan PKR 139,500 PKR 1,655
Bahawalpur PKR 139,500 PKR 1,655
Gujrat PKR 139,500 PKR 1,655
Nawabshah PKR 139,500 PKR 1,655
Chakwal PKR 139,500 PKR 1,655
Hyderabad PKR 139,500 PKR 1,655
Nowshehra PKR 139,500 PKR 1,655
Sargodha PKR 139,500 PKR 1,655
Faisalabad PKR 139,500 PKR 1,655
Mirpur PKR 139,500 PKR 1,655

