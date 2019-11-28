Dancing video of MPA Amin Khan with Hareem Shah goes viral
Share
LAHORE - A video of Tik Tok star Hareem Shah dancing with a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA is making rounds on the internet. Hareem , who attracted a lot of controversy a few days ago when she made a Tik Tok video during a visit to the foreign ministry, has come forth with another video .
In the video , the Tik Tok star can be seen dancing with PML-N MPA from Gilgit Baltistan, Muhammad Ameen at a private hotel.
حریم شاہ کی ن لیگی ایم پی اے کے ساتھ رقص pic.twitter.com/9Nr2aIdONA— Rameez khan (@Rameezkhan066) November 26, 2019
Earlier in October, many questions were being raised by media officials and social media users over TikTok star Hareem Shah’s video which she recorded inside the Foreign (FO). According to details, Hareem Shah uploaded a video on her TikTok account in which she can be seen inside the committee room at the Foreign Office.
Hareem Shah reveals who she wanted to meet at the ... 11:23 AM | 24 Oct, 2019
LAHORE - TikTok star Hareem Shah, who has been in highlight for making a TikTok video inside committee room at the ...
The FO had then taken notice of the incident and officials are interrogating the matter as to how the TikTok star reached the sensitive area where top leadership of the country holds meetings with heads of other states.
The FO sources revealed that CCTV footages are being examined to determine the responsible persons behind permitting Hareem Shah to go inside the committee room. Also not so long ago, Hareem had made a video with PTI MPA Fayyaz ul Hasan Chohan that also went viral .
What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments box below.
- Realm 5s with 48MP quad camera, 5000 mAH battery to be launched on ...11:44 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- FO blasts India's false claims about persecution of minorities in ...10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ECL08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Watch Pakistani billionaire’s luxury yacht smashes into bridge in ...08:11 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Former Pakistan Air Force chief passes away07:18 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
-
-
- Malala is on Teen Vogue’s ‘Cover of The Decade’01:06 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019
- Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers active for compromise talks as Fazl ...12:08 AM | 5 Nov, 2019
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019