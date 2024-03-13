Rs1000 note with one printed side found in Karachi (VIDEO)
KARACHI – A bank customer in Pakistan’s financial capital Karachi received Rs1000 notes which were blank on one side.
The customer of National Bank said he withdrew some amount from government-owned commercial bank National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and found that two of the 1000-rupee currency notes were printed only on one side.
A clip filmed and shared by NBP branch manager showed ‘one-side blank’ currency of Rs1000 denomination issued by the central bank. He mentioned receiving bundles of misprinted Rs1000 notes from State Bank, raising concerns over circulation of such currency bills.
Meanwhile, State Bank spokesman said the matter was referred to the department concerned. The central bank also started probe to find the root cause behind the glitch.
Earlier this year, the State Bank announced the process of designing and issuing new banknotes series to curb fake currency and encourage the documentation of massive economy.
Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on March 13, 2024 Wednesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.05 for selling.
Euro moves up to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate saw little decline. The new rate hovers around 354 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.15.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|282.05
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.15
|74.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.5
|750.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.87
|39.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.19
|174.19
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.15
|733.15
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.79
|77.49
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.88
|320.38
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.88
|8.03
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.