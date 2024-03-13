Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
BusinessPakistan

Rs1000 note with one printed side found in Karachi (VIDEO)

Web Desk
09:05 AM | 13 Mar, 2024
Rs1000 note with one printed side found in Karachi (VIDEO)

Rs1000 note with one printed side found in Karachi (VIDEO)

KARACHI – A bank customer in Pakistan’s financial capital Karachi received Rs1000 notes which were blank on one side.

The customer of National Bank said he withdrew some amount from government-owned commercial bank National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and found that two of the 1000-rupee currency notes were printed only on one side.

A clip filmed and shared by NBP branch manager showed ‘one-side blank’ currency of Rs1000 denomination issued by the central bank. He mentioned receiving bundles of misprinted Rs1000 notes from State Bank, raising concerns over circulation of such currency bills.

Meanwhile, State Bank spokesman said the matter was referred to the department concerned. The central bank also started probe to find the root cause behind the glitch.

Earlier this year, the State Bank announced the process of designing and issuing new banknotes series to curb fake currency and encourage the documentation of massive economy.

Old notes of Rs 10, 50, 100 and 1000 to be phased out from December 1

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

09:05 AM | 13 Mar, 2024

Rs1000 note with one printed side found in Karachi (VIDEO)

08:43 AM | 13 Mar, 2024

Pakistan eyes large IMF programme to deal with slow economic growth, ...

09:55 PM | 12 Mar, 2024

Punjab govt stops KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur from visiting Imran Khan at ...

08:52 PM | 12 Mar, 2024

CM Murad Ali Shah's brother-in-law appointed Sindh chief secretary

07:31 PM | 12 Mar, 2024

Nawaz Sharif's sons arrive in Lahore after suspension of arrest ...

06:08 PM | 12 Mar, 2024

Nine-member Sindh cabinet takes oath

Most viewed

04:24 PM | 12 Mar, 2024

School Based Assessment 2024 Grade 8 in Punjab

09:17 PM | 11 Mar, 2024

Bise Lahore 9th class Roll Number Slip 2024

06:16 PM | 10 Mar, 2024

Pakistani woman gives birth to baby with four hands and four legs

01:32 PM | 10 Mar, 2024

KP changes school timings for Ramadan 2024

11:17 AM | 11 Mar, 2024

Ramadan 2024 timings for private schools in Lahore; check latest ...

09:04 AM | 12 Mar, 2024

Punjab students to get Electric Bikes under new initiative; Check ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:05 AM | 13 Mar, 2024

Rs1000 note with one printed side found in Karachi (VIDEO)

Gold & Silver

02:58 PM | 12 Mar, 2024

Gold sees slight decline in Pakistan; check latest per tola rates

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 13 Mar 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on March 13, 2024 Wednesday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.05 for selling.

Euro moves up to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate saw little decline. The new rate hovers around 354 for buying, and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.15.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 13 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279 282.05
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.15 74.9
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.5 750.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.87 39.27
Danish Krone DKK 40.92 41.32
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.9 917.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.59 60.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 172.19 174.19
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.67 26.97
Omani Riyal OMR 725.15 733.15
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.79 77.49
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.27 27.57
Swiss Franc CHF 317.88 320.38
Thai Bhat THB 7.88 8.03

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: