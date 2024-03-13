Rs1000 note with one printed side found in Karachi (VIDEO)

KARACHI – A bank customer in Pakistan’s financial capital Karachi received Rs1000 notes which were blank on one side.

The customer of National Bank said he withdrew some amount from government-owned commercial bank National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and found that two of the 1000-rupee currency notes were printed only on one side.

A clip filmed and shared by NBP branch manager showed ‘one-side blank’ currency of Rs1000 denomination issued by the central bank. He mentioned receiving bundles of misprinted Rs1000 notes from State Bank, raising concerns over circulation of such currency bills.

Meanwhile, State Bank spokesman said the matter was referred to the department concerned. The central bank also started probe to find the root cause behind the glitch.

Earlier this year, the State Bank announced the process of designing and issuing new banknotes series to curb fake currency and encourage the documentation of massive economy.