Haier’s 12.12 sale comes to a fantastic end!

Haier 12.12 sales comes to an amazing end. We would like to take this moment to say thank you to our loyal fans & customers who have given us an amazing response.

Haier is always trying to keep up with the expectations of its customers and making their lives easier by providing them with the cutting edge and most user friendly products. Haier promises to keep serving you better each time &we hope that you will continue to make Haier your number one choice.

As the market leader in the electric appliances market, Haier continues to innovate and produce the best products available in the market to satisfy the needs ofits consumers. We look forward to further strengthening our relationship with you in the future with more amazing sales coming your way.

Thank you once again for the love & support you have always given us!

For more exciting upcoming sales & promotions stay tuned to our social mediaplatforms.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HaierPakistan

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/haierpakistanofficial/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HaierPakistan