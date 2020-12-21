Chinese envoy meets COAS Bajwa to discuss bilateral defence cooperation
06:31 PM | 21 Dec, 2020
RAWALPINDI - Nong Rong, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ, today, said ISPR on Monday.
Matters of mutual interest, bilateral defence cooperation and regional security situation including CPEC were discussed during the meeting.
Referring to recent visit of Chinese Defence Minister to Pakistan, COAS said that it will further strengthen our time-tested relations with our ‘Iron Brother’.
Visiting dignitary also appreciated Pakistan’s role for peace and stability in the region.
