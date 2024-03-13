'Nine Eidul Fitr holidays for public this year'

DUBAI – Eidul Fitr is special time for Muslims in Pakistan and across the globe as people wait whole year for the joyous celebration, and this year, residents of the United Arab Emirates can enjoy up to 9 holidays.

The government in the Middle Eastern state announced the Eidul Fitr holidays from April 8 to April 12, and the 5-day eid holidays start after the weekend and end before the second weekend.

Eid holidays in between two weekends allow people to enjoy nine holidays from April 6 to April 14.

Eid Holidays 2024

Much like other Gulf nations, people in Pakistan will get days off from work. This time, the first day of Eid will fall on April 10/11. The Eid holidays will be from April 10 - April 12, followed by weekend, and people can enjoy five-day extended Eid holiday, officially.