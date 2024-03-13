Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
RamadanViralWorld

'Nine Eidul Fitr holidays for public this year'

Web Desk
09:33 AM | 13 Mar, 2024
'Nine Eidul Fitr holidays for public this year'
Source: File Photo

DUBAI – Eidul Fitr is special time for Muslims in Pakistan and across the globe as people wait whole year for the joyous celebration, and this year, residents of the United Arab Emirates can enjoy up to 9 holidays. 

The government in the Middle Eastern state announced the Eidul Fitr holidays from April 8 to April 12, and the 5-day eid holidays start after the weekend and end before the second weekend.

Eid holidays in between two weekends allow people to enjoy nine holidays from April 6 to April 14.

Eid Holidays 2024

Much like other Gulf nations, people in Pakistan will get days off from work. This time, the first day of Eid will fall on April 10/11. The Eid holidays will be from April 10 - April 12, followed by weekend, and people can enjoy five-day extended Eid holiday, officially.

Ramadan 2024 timings for private schools in Lahore; check latest update

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:19 AM | 13 Mar, 2024

Today Sehri and Iftar Time in Pakistan – 13th March 2024

09:33 AM | 13 Mar, 2024

'Nine Eidul Fitr holidays for public this year'

11:25 PM | 12 Mar, 2024

CIA chief says he's still hopeful of Gaza ceasefire deal

10:15 PM | 12 Mar, 2024

Indian Air Force's fighter jet Tejas crashes for first time

12:36 PM | 12 Mar, 2024

Indian PM Modi pushes forward with anti-Muslim Citizenship Law ahead ...

11:43 PM | 11 Mar, 2024

Kate Middleton apologises over edited Mother's Day photo

Most viewed

06:16 PM | 10 Mar, 2024

Pakistani woman gives birth to baby with four hands and four legs

07:43 PM | 11 Mar, 2024

Porn star Sophia Leone found dead at home 

08:26 PM | 10 Mar, 2024

Ramadan moon sighted in Saudi Arabia

06:36 PM | 11 Mar, 2024

Ramadan 2024 moon sighted in Pakistan

Advertisement

Latest

10:19 AM | 13 Mar, 2024

Today Sehri and Iftar Time in Pakistan – 13th March 2024

Gold & Silver

02:58 PM | 12 Mar, 2024

Gold sees slight decline in Pakistan; check latest per tola rates

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 13 Mar 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on March 13, 2024 Wednesday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.05 for selling.

Euro moves up to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate saw little decline. The new rate hovers around 354 for buying, and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.15.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 13 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279 282.05
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.15 74.9
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.5 750.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.87 39.27
Danish Krone DKK 40.92 41.32
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.9 917.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.59 60.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 172.19 174.19
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.67 26.97
Omani Riyal OMR 725.15 733.15
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.79 77.49
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.27 27.57
Swiss Franc CHF 317.88 320.38
Thai Bhat THB 7.88 8.03

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: