Osama bin Laden's close aid arrested by CTD in Lahore

Counter Terrorism Department Punjab arrested close associate of Al-Qaeda founder and most notorious militant Osama bin Laden - who was killed in an operation led by the US.

CTD Punjab spokesperson confirmed detaining terrorist Amin ul-Haq, the notorious Al-Qaeda operative who was apprehended following an operation based on intelligence information.

The spokesperson said Amin ul-Haq is also listed on the United Nations' global list of terrorists. A case has been registered against Amin ul-Haq, and further investigations are underway.

Its been thirteen years since 9/11 attacks mastermind Osama bin Laden was killed by US special forces in northwestern Pakistan. Bin Laden reportedly lived in Abbotbabad for years, without Internet or any landline connection.

The operation made headlines as Washington was searching for Osama for almost a decade. He was reportedly found through his compound and was killed.

Pakistan later demolished his house, removing a symbol of humiliation for its military and marking a difficult period in US-Pakistan relations.