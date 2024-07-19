Search

Urvashi Rautela's private bathroom video leaked online

Web Desk
11:05 AM | 19 Jul, 2024
Urvashi Rautela's private bathroom video leaked online
Source: social media

Bollywood babe Urvashi Rautela made headlines as a private video of Hate Story actor leaked online. The situation worsened with an audio call between B.Town star and her manager surfacing on social media, showing her frustration over the scandal. 

The video, which is doing rounds online, was from bathroom, and triggered mixed reactions from masses on social sites. People are coming up with different theories, some speculate it could be a scene from an upcoming movie, while others think it might be a publicity stunt.

This incident also raised issues about privacy and security within the showbiz industry.  
 

A call of urvahsi with her manager also surfaced online, as the actor demands for immediate action to remove the video. 

The authenticity of the clip remains unverified, but it features a voice believed to be Rautela's, questioning her manager about the leak. “I just don’t understand how are these things going out,” Urvashi aks and insists on an immediate call to address the issue.

On the other hand, the manager tries to calm her, saying efforts are underway to remove the explicit clip from social platforms. 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

