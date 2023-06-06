Watch the world's largest toilet "flush" kids

Who would have thought of making a giant toilet? A giant toilet-turned-slide was found in Columbus, Indiana inside of Kidscommons, a children's museum for infants through age twelve. The unusual slide actually works when you "flush" it.

"Facilitated by local architect Louis Joyner and assisted by Quatrefoil Exhibit Designers from Maryland and professionals from the Cincinnati Children’s Museum, "kidscommons has been designed to serve children from infants through age twelve."

According to media outlets, the "toilet" is a part of the ExploraHouse exhibit, which allows kids to crawl into the walls, tubes, and inner-workings of a home to play and have fun.

According to the WORLD RECORD ACADEMY, this toilet sets the world record for being "the World's Largest Toilet."

"Our vibrant, safe setting is full of hands-on learning and fun. Spend time in the Childhood Garden, enjoy Our House-Japan, scamper up our 17-foot-tall climbing wall, or hang out in the bubble room, a favorite exhibit from our early days in the pilot museum. Don’t miss museum favorites ExploraHouse, home of our world famous giant toilet, and Kids on the Move, our healthy lifestyles exhibit," the official website states.

"From day one, outreach programs were made available at the museum and in the classroom for grades K-6. That initiative continues today and covers such topics as electricity, insects, bubbles, LEGO robotics, visual arts, and recycling."

"In addition, public programming has been integral to the educational services we offer to all of our guests, including Wacky Science, Little Explorers, Art Time and more!"

