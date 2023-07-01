Mehwish Hayat announces own film production company

LAHORE – Lollywood's acclaimed actress Mehwish Hayat has announced the launch of her film production company, Pink Llama Films,

The Meray Qatil Meray Dildar star made the revelations during an interview with a private channel, saying the company will work on Pakistan and international projects.

She said Pink Llama Films will be used to make films and web series to counter Islamophobia and anti-Pakistan stereotypes, saying he wanted to show a positive image of her country.

The London Nai Jaun Ga star said the company’s team will be professional, comprising winners of BAFTA Film Awards and Emmy Awards.

On the work front, Mehwish Hayat is busy in promotion of a star-studded film, Teri Meri Kahaniyaan.