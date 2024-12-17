Brandsynario Announces New Leadership And Continued Commitment To Excellence

KARACHI – BrandSynario, a leading digital media publication, has announced the appointment of Manahil Kapadia as Executive Editor.

With extensive experience and deep industry expertise, Manahil will lead the publication’s strategic direction while upholding its commitment to delivering high standards of journalism.

As part of the company’s ongoing evolution, we would like to inform our stakeholders that Ariba Raza, Humna Farrukh, and Sidra Syed are no longer associated with the team.

“We wish to clarify that they do not represent BrandSynario, Very Filmi, or Synergyzer in any capacity,” a press release said.