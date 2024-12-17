Shahid Afridi’s daughter Aqsa blessed with baby girl

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Shahid Afridis Daughter Aqsa Blessed With Baby Girl

KARACHI – Aqsa Afridi, the eldest daughter of legendary cricketer Shahid Afridi, and her husband Naseer Nasir were blessed with a baby girl.

The announcement was made by Shahid Afridi in a social media post, stating that her daughter was blessed with the child on December 16.

The new born has been named “Ayra”.

“Alhamdulillah, Allah has blessed Aqsa & Naseer with beautiful Ayra. Daughters are the purest reflection of His mercy and the most precious blessing. Keep us in your prayers,” read the Facebook post where he also shared a photo of her grand-daughter’s feet.

It is recalled that Shahid Khan Afridi’s eldest daughter Aqsa got married to Naseer Nasir Khan in December 2022, while their Rukhsati took place in July 2023.

Earlier this year, in August, Shahid Afridi’s daughter Ansha and fast bowler Shaheen Afridi welcomed a son.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

