Pakistan, UAE meteorological agencies set up data-sharing system

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) and UAE’s National Center of Meteorology (NCM) will collaborate on a technical cooperation programme (TCP) to promote scientific and technical cooperation in the fields of seismology and meteorology.

The PMD and NCM will collaborate through the TCP in a number of areas, such as marine meteorological services, seismology and hydrology and flood forecasting.

The TCP will also advance scientific study of seismic events that may cause tsunamis in the Arabian Sea and the Sea of Oman.

To improve the capacity of seismic networks and monitoring, the programme will exchange seismic data continuously.

The TCP was signed at the World Meteorological Organization Regional Conference (RECO) in the Regional Association II, which was held in Abu Dhabi on March 13–16, 2023, by Mahr Sahibzad Khan, director general of the Pakistan Meteorological Department, and Dr Abdullah Ahmed Al Mandoos, director of the National Center of Meteorology.

Khan is Pakistan's permanent representative at the WMO.