Meera Jee visits Madinah in Ramadan

Web Desk 10:40 PM | 31 Mar, 2023
Meera Jee visits Madinah in Ramadan
Meera Jee is a multi-talented artist who has worked in films as well as dramas, and she is known not just for her acting skills but also for her controversies, which have kept her in the limelight. She is based in both the USA and Pakistan and has a strong presence on social media.

As the auspicious month of Ramadan approached, Meera Jee travelled to one of the most sacred places in the world, the blessed city of Madinah Munawarah. She has been spending her time there praying and reciting the Holy Quran. She recently shared some stunning pictures from Masjid e Nabwi on her Instagram account.

Meera Jee's images capture the beauty and serenity of the holy mosque and leave us wishing we could visit there ourselves. It is heartening to see her devotion to her faith and her commitment to sharing these experiences with her followers. We can only hope to see more such beautiful images from Meera Jee in the future.

