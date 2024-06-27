Search

Pakistan

Inmates at Karachi Central Jail graduate with degrees

06:30 PM | 27 Jun, 2024
karachi central jail

KARACHI  -  The Central Jail in Karachi witnessed an unusual celebration as several inmates proudly donned graduation caps alongside their prison uniforms. The occasion marked their successful completion of courses in computer training and language studies, earning them coveted certificates.

Media reports from the ceremony revealed a surprisingly festive atmosphere within the jail's confines. The event, attended by notable guests including Sindh's Minister for Jail Affairs, Ali Hasan Zardari, highlighted the efforts to educate and empower incarcerated individuals.

Ali Hasan Zardari, known for his candid approach, humorously noted during his address that the jails weren't just about confinement anymore but also about education and skills development. "Who knew our jails would become hubs of learning languages and computer wizardry?" he quipped, eliciting chuckles from both inmates and guests alike.

The minister, buoyed by the success of the program, expressed ambitious plans to expand similar educational initiatives across all jails in Sindh. He also hinted at future upgrades, including the installation of solar systems in many facilities. "We're not just enlightening minds; we're also harnessing the power of the sun," he mused, teasingly suggesting that even prisons could go green.

The ceremony not only showcased academic achievements but also hinted at a broader vision for rehabilitation and modernization within Pakistan's penal system. As plans for more educational programs and eco-friendly prisons take shape, the Central Jail's graduation day served as a beacon of hope and innovation in an unexpected setting.

The inmates, now equipped with newfound skills and qualifications, symbolize a hopeful narrative of redemption and renewal, proving that even behind bars, opportunities for growth and change can flourish.

Pakistan

06:30 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

Inmates at Karachi Central Jail graduate with degrees

06:00 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

FBR extends office hours until midnight to meet annual tax target

05:28 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

12-year-old boy's body found in Malir river

05:15 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

Good news as KP lifts ban on government jobs 

04:44 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

PTI to challenge 'Iddat' marriage case verdict in High Court

04:10 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

Nationwide petrol shortage feared as companies stop supplies ahead of ...

Pakistan

06:50 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

Pakistan’s Punjab becomes first province in world to implement Sikh ...

12:16 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

FBISE Matric Results 2024 Latest Update here

12:17 PM | 26 Jun, 2024

TTP high-value commanders 'Maulvi Mansoor', 'Irshad' arrested in ...

09:52 AM | 27 Jun, 2024

British-Pakistani woman 'runs over' Motorway cop in Rawalpindi

09:32 AM | 27 Jun, 2024

Islamabad court upholds Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi's conviction in Iddat ...

07:00 PM | 24 Jun, 2024

Federal board set to release SSC results 2024 in second week of July

Advertisement

Latest

06:30 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

Inmates at Karachi Central Jail graduate with degrees

Gold & Silver

02:40 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

Gold registers slight recovery in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 27 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 27, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.7 for selling.

Euro’s buying rate stands at 294 and selling rate is 297.5 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED’s buying rate was at 75.1 and selling rate at 75.85 whereas Saudi Riyal’s buying rate hovers at 73.1, and selling rate at 73.9.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 0800 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.6 280.7
Euro EUR 294 297.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349 352.55
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.1 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.1 73.9
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.67 748.67
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.38 38.78
Danish Krone DKK 40.08 40.48
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.87 916.87
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.13 59.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.28 172.28
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.38 26.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.62 731.62
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.5 77.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.62 26.92
Swiss Franc CHF 311.34 313.84
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: