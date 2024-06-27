Good news as KP lifts ban on government jobs 

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has lifted a ban on all kinds of recruitment, a good development for those seeking to apply for the job in public departments.

The decision has been taken in line with the directives issued by KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. The CM Secretariat has also sent a letter to the chief secretary in this regard.

“I am directed to refer to the subject noted above and state that the Hon’able Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has directed to lift/relax ban on all kind of recruitments throughout the province.

It is recalled that CM Gandapur had imposed a ban on all recruitments on March 2, days after forming the government in the northwestern Pakistani province.

On March 1, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly elected PTI’s Ali Amin Gandapur as the 22nd chief minister of the province.

The PTI leader secured an overwhelming victory with 90 votes against rival Ibadullah Khan from the PML-N.