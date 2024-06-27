Search

Lifestyle

YouTube deletes Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s ‘Bado Badi’ song again

03:21 PM | 27 Jun, 2024
YouTube deletes Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s ‘Bado Badi’ song again
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Kashif Rana, the self-acclaimed singer known for his internet name - Chahat Fateh Ali Khan – again suffered a blow as his viral song “Bado Badi” has once again be removed by YouTube. 

The song was downed by the leading streaming site over copyright issue a day after it was restored.  

His version of Bado Badi took the internet by storm as it garnered more than 29 million views on YouTube, surpassing the record of singer Ali Zafar, before it was deleted earlier this month for the first time. 

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan has now released a video statement on his YouTube channel in which he revealed that after his efforts, YouTube had removed the copyright strike from his song "Bado Badi," allowing the song to return to his channel. 

Saying he was very happy when his song was restored, but some envious individuals sent another strike, which led the removal of his song from YouTube once again.

The famous Punjabi song 'Akh Lari Bado Badi,' was originally of legendary singer Noor Jehan for 1973 Pakistani film 'Banarasi Thug.' It was said to be a bang from past, and many artists have shared their rendition before Chahat did it.

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan set to release debut film ‘Sabaq’ this Eid

Lifestyle

03:21 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

YouTube deletes Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s ‘Bado Badi’ song again

11:34 AM | 27 Jun, 2024

Nimra Khan celebrates birthday with friends

08:50 PM | 26 Jun, 2024

Malaika Arora's cryptic post on Arjun Kapoor's birthday fuels ...

07:30 PM | 26 Jun, 2024

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor share romantic moments from Anant ...

04:50 PM | 26 Jun, 2024

Jannat Mirza hits 25 million followers on TikTok

12:42 PM | 26 Jun, 2024

Hira Umer raises temperature with new sizzling pictures

Lifestyle

12:40 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

Tiktoker Rabeeca Khan and Hussain Tareen's dreamy engagement pictures ...

04:28 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

Priyanka Chopra's behind-the-scenes injury video goes viral

05:17 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

Maya Ali and Wahaj Ali's romantic video goes viral

11:49 AM | 26 Jun, 2024

FIFA celebrates Messi's Birthday with Arif Lohar's song 'Aa Tenu Moj ...

07:46 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

Yashma Gill sets pulses racing with new Instagram reel

08:42 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

Fiza Ali reacts to rumors about 2nd marriage

Advertisement

Latest

05:28 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

12-year-old boy's body found in Malir river

Gold & Silver

02:40 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

Gold registers slight recovery in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 27 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 27, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.7 for selling.

Euro’s buying rate stands at 294 and selling rate is 297.5 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED’s buying rate was at 75.1 and selling rate at 75.85 whereas Saudi Riyal’s buying rate hovers at 73.1, and selling rate at 73.9.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 0800 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.6 280.7
Euro EUR 294 297.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349 352.55
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.1 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.1 73.9
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.67 748.67
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.38 38.78
Danish Krone DKK 40.08 40.48
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.87 916.87
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.13 59.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.28 172.28
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.38 26.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.62 731.62
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.5 77.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.62 26.92
Swiss Franc CHF 311.34 313.84
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: