YouTube deletes Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s ‘Bado Badi’ song again

LAHORE – Kashif Rana, the self-acclaimed singer known for his internet name - Chahat Fateh Ali Khan – again suffered a blow as his viral song “Bado Badi” has once again be removed by YouTube.
The song was downed by the leading streaming site over copyright issue a day after it was restored.
His version of Bado Badi took the internet by storm as it garnered more than 29 million views on YouTube, surpassing the record of singer Ali Zafar, before it was deleted earlier this month for the first time.
Chahat Fateh Ali Khan has now released a video statement on his YouTube channel in which he revealed that after his efforts, YouTube had removed the copyright strike from his song "Bado Badi," allowing the song to return to his channel.
Saying he was very happy when his song was restored, but some envious individuals sent another strike, which led the removal of his song from YouTube once again.
The famous Punjabi song 'Akh Lari Bado Badi,' was originally of legendary singer Noor Jehan for 1973 Pakistani film 'Banarasi Thug.' It was said to be a bang from past, and many artists have shared their rendition before Chahat did it.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 27, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.7 for selling.
Euro’s buying rate stands at 294 and selling rate is 297.5 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED’s buying rate was at 75.1 and selling rate at 75.85 whereas Saudi Riyal’s buying rate hovers at 73.1, and selling rate at 73.9.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.6
|280.7
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349
|352.55
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.1
|73.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.67
|748.67
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.38
|38.78
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.08
|40.48
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.87
|916.87
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.13
|59.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.28
|172.28
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.62
|731.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.34
|313.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
