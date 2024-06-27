YouTube deletes Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s ‘Bado Badi’ song again

LAHORE – Kashif Rana, the self-acclaimed singer known for his internet name - Chahat Fateh Ali Khan – again suffered a blow as his viral song “Bado Badi” has once again be removed by YouTube.

The song was downed by the leading streaming site over copyright issue a day after it was restored.

His version of Bado Badi took the internet by storm as it garnered more than 29 million views on YouTube, surpassing the record of singer Ali Zafar, before it was deleted earlier this month for the first time.

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan has now released a video statement on his YouTube channel in which he revealed that after his efforts, YouTube had removed the copyright strike from his song "Bado Badi," allowing the song to return to his channel.

Saying he was very happy when his song was restored, but some envious individuals sent another strike, which led the removal of his song from YouTube once again.

The famous Punjabi song 'Akh Lari Bado Badi,' was originally of legendary singer Noor Jehan for 1973 Pakistani film 'Banarasi Thug.' It was said to be a bang from past, and many artists have shared their rendition before Chahat did it.