Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
LifestylePakistanViral

April Fool's Day 2024: Check top pranks and jokes to try this year

Web Desk
11:27 AM | 1 Apr, 2024
April Fool's Day 2024: Check top pranks and jokes to try this year
Source: File Photo

Be aware, its April Fool's Day, which is celebrated on April 1 each year, as people used to pull jokes and pranks on friends, family, and colleagues.

The day is dedicated to playing pranks on loved ones. Those who were unaware of this day became the victims of pranks easily. 

The exact origins of April Fool Day remain uncertain while a theory suggests it dates back to 1582. 

April Fool Pranks 2024 

Use WhatsApp's Status to post a major announcement, like moving permanently to US, Australia and see how many family members believe it.

Share a message on your family WhatsApp group and introduce your girlfriend or boyfriend (if you are single), and you better be ready for strong reactions.

You can send food order to your friend's address with payment mode set as cash on delivery. 

Pull fake exam result on your friend and send them to them or mutual friends.

Take screenshot of your friend computer home screen and save it as wallpaper.

Replace Oreo cream with toothpaste for an unexpected flavor.

You can use face cloths that leave colorful stains for playful prank on siblings.

Try injecting hot or sour sauce into an orange or other fruit/snack for spicy surprise.

Switching hand sanitizer with glue or liquid silicone for a sticky twist sounds fun

Fill the tips of someone's shoes with paper balls for a snug fit surprise.

Tape a co-worker's coffee mug handle to the desk for a stuck mug prank.

You can freeze mayonnaise in vanilla ice cream container.

Zayn Malik 'in Pakistan' on April Fool's Day

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

01:46 PM | 1 Apr, 2024

Fawad Chaudhry secures bail in NAB case

01:21 PM | 1 Apr, 2024

Karachi Traffic plan on Youm-e-Ali 2024

11:49 AM | 1 Apr, 2024

Khunjerab Pass reopens for Pakistan-China trade after winter break

11:27 AM | 1 Apr, 2024

April Fool's Day 2024: Check top pranks and jokes to try this year

11:08 AM | 1 Apr, 2024

Pakistani woman all-rounder Aliya Riaz gets engaged to Waqar Younis ...

12:40 PM | 1 Apr, 2024

Eid ul Fitr 2024: Pakistan Met Office issues statement on Shawwal ...

Most viewed

05:30 PM | 29 Mar, 2024

Youm-e-Ali: Public holiday announced in Sindh on April 1

09:40 AM | 30 Mar, 2024

PIA suspends Hina Sani after her arrest by Canadian authorities in ...

02:43 PM | 29 Mar, 2024

PIA air hostess arrested at Toronto airport

02:06 PM | 31 Mar, 2024

Pakistan to announce new petrol price for April 2024 today

11:06 AM | 30 Mar, 2024

KFC Pakistan outlet vandalized, torched by fiery protesters in Mirpur ...

11:05 AM | 31 Mar, 2024

Has Pakistani govt announced four public holidays for Eid Ul Fitr?

Advertisement

Latest

02:27 PM | 1 Apr, 2024

Japan to allow foreign nursing workers to visit elderly with fresh legislation

Gold & Silver

01:55 PM | 1 Apr, 2024

Gold price in Pakistan moves to six-month high after single day gain of Rs2800

Forex

Pakistani rupee rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 1 April 2024 Forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar in open market on April 1, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.9 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.65.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 1 April 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.9 280.9
Euro EUR 301.45 304.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.4 76.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.61 755.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.25 206.45
China Yuan CNY 38.74 39.14
Danish Krone DKK 40.3 40.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.55 35.9
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.14 919.14
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.56 172.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.19 26.49
Omani Riyal OMR 721.86 729.86
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 313.78 316.28
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: