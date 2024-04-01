April Fool's Day 2024: Check top pranks and jokes to try this year

Be aware, its April Fool's Day, which is celebrated on April 1 each year, as people used to pull jokes and pranks on friends, family, and colleagues.

The day is dedicated to playing pranks on loved ones. Those who were unaware of this day became the victims of pranks easily.

The exact origins of April Fool Day remain uncertain while a theory suggests it dates back to 1582.

April Fool Pranks 2024

Use WhatsApp's Status to post a major announcement, like moving permanently to US, Australia and see how many family members believe it.

Share a message on your family WhatsApp group and introduce your girlfriend or boyfriend (if you are single), and you better be ready for strong reactions.

You can send food order to your friend's address with payment mode set as cash on delivery.

Pull fake exam result on your friend and send them to them or mutual friends.

Take screenshot of your friend computer home screen and save it as wallpaper.

Replace Oreo cream with toothpaste for an unexpected flavor.

You can use face cloths that leave colorful stains for playful prank on siblings.

Try injecting hot or sour sauce into an orange or other fruit/snack for spicy surprise.

Switching hand sanitizer with glue or liquid silicone for a sticky twist sounds fun

Fill the tips of someone's shoes with paper balls for a snug fit surprise.

Tape a co-worker's coffee mug handle to the desk for a stuck mug prank.

You can freeze mayonnaise in vanilla ice cream container.