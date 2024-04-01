April Fool's Day 2024: Check top pranks and jokes to try this year

Be aware, its April Fool's Day, which is celebrated on April 1 each year, as people used to pull jokes and pranks on friends, family, and colleagues.
The day is dedicated to playing pranks on loved ones. Those who were unaware of this day became the victims of pranks easily.
The exact origins of April Fool Day remain uncertain while a theory suggests it dates back to 1582.
Use WhatsApp's Status to post a major announcement, like moving permanently to US, Australia and see how many family members believe it.
Share a message on your family WhatsApp group and introduce your girlfriend or boyfriend (if you are single), and you better be ready for strong reactions.
You can send food order to your friend's address with payment mode set as cash on delivery.
Pull fake exam result on your friend and send them to them or mutual friends.
Take screenshot of your friend computer home screen and save it as wallpaper.
Replace Oreo cream with toothpaste for an unexpected flavor.
You can use face cloths that leave colorful stains for playful prank on siblings.
Try injecting hot or sour sauce into an orange or other fruit/snack for spicy surprise.
Switching hand sanitizer with glue or liquid silicone for a sticky twist sounds fun
Fill the tips of someone's shoes with paper balls for a snug fit surprise.
Tape a co-worker's coffee mug handle to the desk for a stuck mug prank.
You can freeze mayonnaise in vanilla ice cream container.
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar in open market on April 1, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.9 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.9
|280.9
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.61
|755.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.45
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.14
|919.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.56
|172.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.86
|729.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
