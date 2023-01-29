Alka Yagnik bags the most streamed YouTube artist of 2022 title

Bollywood singer Alka Yagnik has become the most-streamed YouTube artist of 2022, leaving behind K-pop band BTS, and Bad Bunny aka Puerto Rico.
As per the Guinness World Records, the Tera Naam Likha Hai singer has received 15.3 billion YouTube streams in total in 2022 with an estimate of 42 million per day. With such rankings, Yagnik tops the 2022’s global rankings. For the past three years, Yagnik has continued to stand firm on her rank. In 2020, she received 16. 6 billion streams while in 2021, she gained got 17.7 billion streams.
The Tumhi Dekho Na singer beat the Mia singer, who stood second in the list with around 14.7 billion streams in 2022. The Main Pyaar Tumse crooner also surpassed BTS and Blackpink with 7.95 billion and 7.03 billion streams respectively.
As per IndiaToday, the Bakhuda Tumhi Hoo singer recorded over 20,000 songs in her decades-long career, also earning the top spot on the Insights list of top global artists of January 2023, and YouTube Music Charts.
Yagnik took to Instagram and shared the exciting news, stating, "Thanking all my dear listeners for making this happen! This wouldn’t be possible without each one of you. Keep the love pouring in."
On the work front, Yagnik's recent songs include Humnavva Humsafar, Mujhko Mana Lena, Jaane Kya Lage Re, Kya Nahi Kya Kiya, Deewana Hai Yeh Mann, and Ban Jaiye Iss Dil Ke.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 29, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|263.9
|266.15
|Euro
|EUR
|275.75
|278.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|313
|316
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69.75
|70.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|67.25
|67.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|644.19
|652.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|187.5
|189.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|35.71
|36.11
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|35.38
|35.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|30.94
|31.29
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.97
|3.08
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.51
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|793.09
|802.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|57.02
|57.62
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|156.69
|158.69
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|24.46
|24.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|629.39
|637.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|66.54
|67.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|184.38
|186.38
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|23.51
|23.81
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|263.01
|265.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.38
|7.53
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs208,400 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,670.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs158,400 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 179,300.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Karachi
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Quetta
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Attock
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Multan
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
|Mirpur
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,280
