Alka Yagnik bags the most streamed YouTube artist of 2022 title

Bollywood singer Alka Yagnik has become the most-streamed YouTube artist of 2022, leaving behind K-pop band BTS, and Bad Bunny aka Puerto Rico.

As per the Guinness World Records, the Tera Naam Likha Hai singer has received 15.3 billion YouTube streams in total in 2022 with an estimate of 42 million per day. With such rankings, Yagnik tops the 2022’s global rankings. For the past three years, Yagnik has continued to stand firm on her rank. In 2020, she received 16. 6 billion streams while in 2021, she gained got 17.7 billion streams.

The Tumhi Dekho Na singer beat the Mia singer, who stood second in the list with around 14.7 billion streams in 2022. The Main Pyaar Tumse crooner also surpassed BTS and Blackpink with 7.95 billion and 7.03 billion streams respectively.

As per IndiaToday, the Bakhuda Tumhi Hoo singer recorded over 20,000 songs in her decades-long career, also earning the top spot on the Insights list of top global artists of January 2023, and YouTube Music Charts.

Yagnik took to Instagram and shared the exciting news, stating, "Thanking all my dear listeners for making this happen! This wouldn’t be possible without each one of you. Keep the love pouring in."

On the work front, Yagnik's recent songs include Humnavva Humsafar, Mujhko Mana Lena, Jaane Kya Lage Re, Kya Nahi Kya Kiya, Deewana Hai Yeh Mann, and Ban Jaiye Iss Dil Ke.