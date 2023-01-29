Search

Lifestyle

Alka Yagnik bags the most streamed YouTube artist of 2022 title

Web Desk 08:36 PM | 29 Jan, 2023
Alka Yagnik bags the most streamed YouTube artist of 2022 title
Source: Alka Yagnik (Instagram)

Bollywood singer Alka Yagnik has become the most-streamed YouTube artist of 2022, leaving behind K-pop band BTS, and Bad Bunny aka Puerto Rico. 

As per the Guinness World Records, the Tera Naam Likha Hai singer has received 15.3 billion YouTube streams in total in 2022 with an estimate of 42 million per day. With such rankings, Yagnik tops the 2022’s global rankings. For the past three years, Yagnik has continued to stand firm on her rank. In 2020, she received 16. 6 billion streams while in 2021, she gained got 17.7 billion streams.

The Tumhi Dekho Na singer beat the Mia singer, who stood second in the list with around 14.7 billion streams in 2022. The Main Pyaar Tumse crooner also surpassed BTS and Blackpink with 7.95 billion and 7.03 billion streams respectively.

As per IndiaToday, the Bakhuda Tumhi Hoo singer recorded over 20,000 songs in her decades-long career, also earning the top spot on the Insights list of top global artists of January 2023, and YouTube Music Charts.

Yagnik took to Instagram and shared the exciting news, stating, "Thanking all my dear listeners for making this happen! This wouldn’t be possible without each one of you. Keep the love pouring in."

On the work front, Yagnik's recent songs include Humnavva Humsafar, Mujhko Mana Lena, Jaane Kya Lage Re, Kya Nahi Kya Kiya, Deewana Hai Yeh Mann, and Ban Jaiye Iss Dil Ke.

Alka Yagnik has the sweetest birthday wish for Imran Abbas

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Pakistan’s most "splendid" film production grant aims to empower women

01:33 PM | 19 Jan, 2023

'Joyland' star Ali Junejo bags 'Best Actor Award' at Palm Springs Film Festival

03:19 PM | 16 Jan, 2023

Miss USA wins Miss Universe 2022 title

08:16 PM | 15 Jan, 2023

India's Telugu film industry bags first ever Golden Globe Award

11:28 PM | 13 Jan, 2023

Kaifi Khalil's 'Kahani Suno' bags a spot in Youtube's top global music video charts

04:55 PM | 13 Jan, 2023

Hania Aamir shares her 2022 moments in year-end video

04:30 PM | 3 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

‘Adam Zampa is a fantastic addition to our side,' says Dubai ...

10:13 PM | 29 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 29 January 2023

07:45 AM | 29 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 29, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 263.9 266.15
Euro EUR 275.75 278.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 313 316
U.A.E Dirham AED 69.75 70.45
Saudi Riyal SAR 67.25 67.9
Australian Dollar AUD 178.5 180.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 644.19 652.19
Canadian Dollar CAD 187.5 189.7
China Yuan CNY 35.71 36.11
Danish Krone DKK 35.38 35.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 30.94 31.29
Indian Rupee INR 2.97 3.08
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.51
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 793.09 802.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 57.02 57.62
New Zealand Dollar NZD 156.69 158.69
Norwegians Krone NOK 24.46 24.76
Omani Riyal OMR 629.39 637.39
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 66.54 67.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 184.38 186.38
Swedish Korona SEK 23.51 23.81
Swiss Franc CHF 263.01 265.51
Thai Bhat THB 7.38 7.53

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs208,400 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,670.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs158,400 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 179,300.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Karachi PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Islamabad PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Peshawar PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Quetta PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Sialkot PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Attock PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Gujranwala PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Jehlum PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Multan PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Bahawalpur PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Gujrat PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Nawabshah PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Chakwal PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Hyderabad PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Nowshehra PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Sargodha PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Faisalabad PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Mirpur PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: