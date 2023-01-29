Is Mahira Khan going to star in Pakistani remake of 'Pakeezah'?

Lollywood's reigning queen Mahira Khan is on her way to essay yet another classic role.

The Raees actress who debuted in Bollywood opposite Shah Rukh Khan, is reportedly embarking on a journey to embody Indian actress Meena Kumari in the Pakistani remake of B-Town's cult classic film, Pakeezah.

The Pakistani remake of the 1972 smash hit will reportedly be produced by Hamid Hussain under his UAE production house. Reports in local media suggested that the Humsafar famed diva is likely to essay the protagonist - Meena Kumari - an Indian actress and poet popularly known as The Tragedy Queen.

It was further reported that the production authorities are in contact with several prominent actors for the remake, and Khan is one of them.

For those unversed, Kamal Amrohi's Pakeezah is considered to be the most expensive film of Indian cinema of the ‘70s, with a budget of one crore five million Indian rupees at that time. More interestingly, Kumari's demise after a month of the blockbuster film propelled it into further limelight.

On the work front, Khan is currently basking in the success of Pakistan's highest-grossing film, The Legend of Maula Jatt. She will next be seen in Neelofar.