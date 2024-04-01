Khunjerab Pass reopens for Pakistan-China trade after winter break

GILGIT – Khunjerab Pass, a key trade route has been reopened after four months of winter break, with over a dozen trucks carrying goods from China entering Pakistan marking the resumption of the new trade season.
The trade activities between Iron brothers started on Monday after four months as the border, linking Gilgit Baltistan to China’s Xinjiang region, witnessed extreme cold in winter.
A ceremony was organized to mark the start of the new trade season. AJ International Cargo CEO along with local politicians welcomed the trade convoys from Xinjiang. Businessmen from Gilgit-Baltistan were present on this occasion.
On the inaugural day, 15 containers carrying commercial goods arrived in Pakistan.
Before the closure, over 400 containers entered Pakistan through this high altitude trade in six-month period, which raked in Rs5.45 billion in customs revenue.
The trade resumption also created job opportunities for locals, as noted by former Gilgit Assembly member Javed Hussain, who urged the federal government to keep the pass open year-round for commercial traffic.
Islamabad and Beijing are a strong bilateral partners, with China being a significant investor in Pakistan. China also invested billions in Pakistan under flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative.
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar in open market on April 1, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.9 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.9
|280.9
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.61
|755.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.45
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.14
|919.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.56
|172.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.86
|729.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
