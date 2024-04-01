Youm-e-Ali being observed across Pakistan with processions, Majalis amid tight security

ISLAMABAD – Youm-e-Ali is being observed with zeal and fervour nationwide, with beefed-up security as processions, and Majlis are being observed to commemorate martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (RA).

Key processions of Youm-e-Ali will be held in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi and other major cities amidst strict security arrangements.

Special traffic and security arrangements were put in place to ensure the safety of citizens and mourners to minimize disruptions during processions that saw thousands of members.

Thousands of security personnel are being deployed on the routes of processions and major imambargahs of the city amid terror threats.

In Karachi, the main procession will commence from Nishtar Park, and will conclude at Imambargah Hussainia Iranian in Kharadar. In Lahore, the procession will start fro Mubarik Haveli and will culminate at Gamay Shah.

Besides processions, rallies, seminars, and conferences are also being organized where scholars and Zakirs will shed light on the life of Hazrat Ali (R.A), the cousin and son-in-law of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Holiday in Schools, Colleges on Youm-e-Ali

Sindh government announced the closure of all educational institutions in the province on April 1 (Monday) in observance of Youm-e-Ali.