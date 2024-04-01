Youm-e-Ali being observed across Pakistan with processions, Majalis amid tight security

ISLAMABAD – Youm-e-Ali is being observed with zeal and fervour nationwide, with beefed-up security as processions, and Majlis are being observed to commemorate martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (RA).
Key processions of Youm-e-Ali will be held in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi and other major cities amidst strict security arrangements.
Special traffic and security arrangements were put in place to ensure the safety of citizens and mourners to minimize disruptions during processions that saw thousands of members.
Thousands of security personnel are being deployed on the routes of processions and major imambargahs of the city amid terror threats.
In Karachi, the main procession will commence from Nishtar Park, and will conclude at Imambargah Hussainia Iranian in Kharadar. In Lahore, the procession will start fro Mubarik Haveli and will culminate at Gamay Shah.
Besides processions, rallies, seminars, and conferences are also being organized where scholars and Zakirs will shed light on the life of Hazrat Ali (R.A), the cousin and son-in-law of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).
Sindh government announced the closure of all educational institutions in the province on April 1 (Monday) in observance of Youm-e-Ali.
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar in open market on April 1, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.9 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.9
|280.9
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.61
|755.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.45
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.14
|919.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.56
|172.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.86
|729.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
