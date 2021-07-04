Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 04 July 2021
08:45 AM | 4 Jul, 2021
Share
A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 108,200 on Sunday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 92,770 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 85,040 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs 99,185 at the closing of the market.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 108,200
|PKR 1,541
|Karachi
|PKR 108,200
|PKR 1,541
|Islamabad
|PKR 108,200
|PKR 1,541
|Peshawar
|PKR 108,200
|PKR 1,541
|Quetta
|PKR 108,200
|PKR 1,541
|Sialkot
|PKR 108,200
|PKR 1,541
|Attock
|PKR 108,200
|PKR 1,541
|Gujranwala
|PKR 108,200
|PKR 1,541
|Jehlum
|PKR 108,200
|PKR 1,541
|Multan
|PKR 108,200
|PKR 1,541
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 108,200
|PKR 1,541
|Gujrat
|PKR 108,200
|PKR 1,541
|Nawabshah
|PKR 108,200
|PKR 1,541
|Chakwal
|PKR 108,200
|PKR 1,541
|Hyderabad
|PKR 108,200
|PKR 1,541
|Nowshehra
|PKR 108,200
|PKR 1,541
|Sargodha
|PKR 108,200
|PKR 1,541
|Faisalabad
|PKR 108,200
|PKR 1,541
|Mirpur
|PKR 108,200
|PKR 1,541
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:35 AM | 4 Jul, 2021
- Covid-19 infects 1,228, kills 29 in a day: NCOC09:15 AM | 4 Jul, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 04 July 202108:45 AM | 4 Jul, 2021
- Indian army commanders bring differences over air force’s war role ...12:15 AM | 4 Jul, 2021
- Top Indian general blames dubious drone attack on Pakistan without ...11:59 PM | 3 Jul, 2021
T-Series announce Saroj Khan's biopic on her first death anniversary
06:34 PM | 3 Jul, 2021
- Sajal Aly sets the stage on fire with killer dance moves06:13 PM | 3 Jul, 2021
- Fatima Sana Shaikh trends amid Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao's divorce04:48 PM | 3 Jul, 2021
- Bushra Ansari and Azaan Sami's dance video goes viral04:21 PM | 3 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021